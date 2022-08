Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep leaves US Open after first round

Romania's tennis star Simona Halep leaves US Open after first round. Although a favorite to win the US Open title, Romania's Simona Halep unexpectedly left the tournament after the opening day. She lost the first round match to Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur in three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 4-6. Snigur claimed the first set, dominating the Romanian world No. 7.