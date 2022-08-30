Bermas Suceava Switches to Losses of around RON175,000 in 1H/2022 from RON194,630 Net Profit in 1H/2021



Brewer Bermas Suceava logged net losses of RON174,717 in the first half of 2022, from net profit worth RON194,630 in the same period of last year.