Impact Developer&Contractor in 1H/2022 Posts RON90M Revenues from Sold Properties, Up 31%, and RON14M Net Profit

Impact Developer&Contractor in 1H/2022 Posts RON90M Revenues from Sold Properties, Up 31%, and RON14M Net Profit. Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor in the first six months of 2022 posted revenues from property sales worth RON90 million, up 31%, and net profit of RON14 million, compared with RON2.7 million losses in 1H/2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]