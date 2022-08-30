Sphera Franchise Group Switches to RON8.7M Losses in 1H/2022, from RON5.2M Profit in 1H/2021

Sphera Franchise Group Switches to RON8.7M Losses in 1H/2022, from RON5.2M Profit in 1H/2021. Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in Romania, for the first half of this year reported RON8.7 million losses (not including the impact of IFRS 16 adoption), from net profit of RON5.2 million generated in the same period of last year, while the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]