Northern RO: Bucovina Museum launches zero euro banknote to promote Suceava fortress

Northern RO: Bucovina Museum launches zero euro banknote to promote Suceava fortress. The National Museum of Bucovina has added to its souvenir offering the zero euro banknote promoting the Fortress of Suceava. The banknote, which can be purchased for RON 18 (EUR 3.6), was issued in a print run of 10,000 copies. It is made of cotton paper, with secure fiduciary background and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]