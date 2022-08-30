Romania’s Transport Ministry plans to purchase Airbus A 320 flight simulator

Romania’s Transport Ministry plans to purchase Airbus A 320 flight simulator. The Transport Ministry plans to purchase an Airbus A 320 full flight simulator for the training of pilots who will fly Airbus and Boeing aircraft, Economedia.ro reported. The investment in the simulator is estimated at maximum EUR 12 million. The purchase is to be approved through a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]