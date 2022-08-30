Romania’s resident population keeps shrinking, official statistics say

Romania's resident population keeps shrinking, official statistics say. The resident population of Romania kept shrinking last year, reaching 19.038 million people on January 1, 2022, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). The figure is 163,600 lower than the one reported at the beginning of 2021. The leading cause of this drop (...)