Secom Grows to 16 Stores

Secom Grows to 16 Stores. Secom, a company specializing in the import and distribution of dietary supplements and teas, as well as integrative medicine, has opened two stores in AFI Cotroceni in Bucharest and Iulius Mall in Suceava, reaching a network of 16 in several major cities in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]