Blind Romanian climbers summit two peaks in the Alps

Blind Romanian climbers summit two peaks in the Alps. Răzvan Nedu and Alex Benchea, two Romanian athletes with just 1% vision, returned from the expedition to the Alps with two conquered peaks: Grossglockner (3,798m) and Matterhorn (4,478m). The two-week ascent in the Alps was not easy, but the team composed of Răzvan Nedu, Alex Benchea, Claudiu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]