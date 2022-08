Agricover Revenue Doubles to RON1.3B in H1

Agribusiness group Agricover posted RON1.3 billion total consolidated revenue in the first half of 2022, double as much as in the same period in 2021 and operating profit of RON72 million, an increase of 46%, according to the financial report published on the Bucharest Stock