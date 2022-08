Sipex Makes RON8.4 Net Profit in H1

Sipex (stock symbol SPX), a construction materials and finishes distribution company, ended the first six months of 2022 with a net profit of RON8.4 million, up 49.6% compared with the first half of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]