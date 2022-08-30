Ciuca: Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy, important project for Romanian football, environment-friendly

Ciuca: Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy, important project for Romanian football, environment-friendly. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca visited the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy sports base in southeastern Constanta, on Tuesday, stating during a press conference organized together with Gheorghe Hagi and Gheorghe Popescu, that it is an important project for Romanian football, which it is included in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]