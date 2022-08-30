South Korea donates $1 ml to support UNICEF assistance to Ukrainian refugee families in Romania

South Korea donates $1 ml to support UNICEF assistance to Ukrainian refugee families in Romania. The Republic of Korea is donating one million dollars to strengthen UNICEF’s support to the government of Romania in response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania Rim Kap-soo, and UNICEF representative to Romania Anna Riatti announced on Tuesday, UNICEF (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]