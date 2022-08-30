CCIR, Korea Importers Association sign Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening business relations between the two countries

CCIR, Korea Importers Association sign Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening business relations between the two countries. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) signed on Tuesday, August 30, a Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Importers Association (KOIMA), in order to strengthen business relations and develop economic cooperation between the two countries, according to a press release issued (...)