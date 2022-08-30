Ciolacu: PSD will protect Romanians & companies that produce in Romania to withstand shocks produced by energy crisis

Ciolacu: PSD will protect Romanians & companies that produce in Romania to withstand shocks produced by energy crisis. The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Tuesday, in a post on his Facebook page, that his party will take all measures to protect the citizens and the companies that produce in Romania, so that they can face the situation produced by the energy crisis.... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]