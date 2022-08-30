DefMin Dincu: The war in Ukraine has changed Europe’s concept of security and defense

DefMin Dincu: The war in Ukraine has changed Europe’s concept of security and defense. The war in Ukraine has changed Europe’s concept of security and defense, Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu said in his address at the informal meeting of EU Defense Ministers in Prague, which discussed among others the global impact and the consequences of the “illegal and unjustified (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]