Sphera Franchise Group delivered the best sales quarter in history in Q2 2022

Sphera Franchise Group delivered the best sales quarter in history in Q2 2022. Sphera Franchise Group (“Sphera”) delivered the best sales quarter in history in Q2 2022, with revenues amounting to RON 327.4 million, a 40% increase compared to Q2 2021. All three brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – registered record sales across all markets – Romania, Italy and the... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]