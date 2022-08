Central Bankers fear losing public trust, focus on fighting inflation

Central Bankers fear losing public trust, focus on fighting inflation. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu The Central bankers meeting at the Jackson Hole symposium shattered traders’ hopes for a reversal in the Fed policy raising interest rates to fight inflation. In fact the Fed’s comment that it is ready to do whatever it needs to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]