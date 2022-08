Foraj Sonde Craiova Steps into the Black in H1

Foraj Sonde Craiova Steps into the Black in H1. Foraj Sonde Craiova (FOSB.RO), a local drilling company for the oil and gas industry, recorded a net profit of RON1.7 million in the first half of 2022, compared with a net loss of RON2.9 million in the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]