DNA’s Bologa: Romanian Parliament should amend the justice legislation in accordance with European commitments

DNA’s Bologa: Romanian Parliament should amend the justice legislation in accordance with European commitments. Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Dierctorate (DNA) Crin Bologa says that the Romanian Parliament should amend the justice legislation in accordance with European commitments to make it possible for the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) to be lifted by the end of this (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]