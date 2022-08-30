IntMin Bode: 3,783 school buildings in Romania currently operate without fire safety permits

IntMin Bode: 3,783 school buildings in Romania currently operate without fire safety permits. As many as 3,783 school buildings in Romania are currently operating without fire safety permits, but 862 of them are in the process of getting compliant, Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Tuesday during a video conference with prefects and county school inspectors on the beginning of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]