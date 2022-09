SocDem leader says minimum wage in Romania will increase in January

SocDem leader says minimum wage in Romania will increase in January. The minimum gross wage in Romania could increase from RON 2,550 (EUR 524) to RON 3,000 (EUR 616) per month starting from January 2023, according to Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which is part of the ruling coalition. Under the current taxation system, this would (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]