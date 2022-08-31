Cluj-based start-up Synaptiq gets EUR 158,000 grant from Innovation Norway fund

Synaptiq, a medtech start-up from Cluj-Napoca that develops software that makes cancer treatment more efficient, has obtained a grant of EUR 158,000 from the Norwegian fund Innovation Norway. The software, called Mediq, is based on AI-assisted data processing and aims to help radiotherapists