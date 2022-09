Romcab Targu-Mures Reports RON1.12B Operating Revenues, Up 30% for 1H/2022

Romanian cable manufacturer Romcab Targu-Mures, a company undergoing judicial reorganization, for the first half of this year reported RON1.12 billion operating revenues, up 30%, amid 34% higher sales of end products.