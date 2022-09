Pharma Manufacturer Sandoz 2021 Turnover Nears RON100M, Up 6%

Pharma Manufacturer Sandoz 2021 Turnover Nears RON100M, Up 6%. Pharmaceutical manufacturer Sandoz SRL, owned by Swizz pharma company Novartis, ended 2021 with turnover worth RON451 million (EUR92 million), up 6% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]