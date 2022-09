Aquila 1H/2022 Revenues Up 11% To RON961M

Aquila 1H/2022 Revenues Up 11% To RON961M. Aquila, the leading player in the local market for integrated distribution and logistics services, in the first half of this year posted RON961 million revenues, up around 11% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]