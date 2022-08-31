Trade Register: Number Of Insolvencies In Romania Up 11% YoY In January-July 2022

Trade Register: Number Of Insolvencies In Romania Up 11% YoY In January-July 2022. The number of Romanian companies and authorized private individuals (APIs) that filed for insolvency proceedings in the first seven months of 2022 was 11.14% higher than the level reported in the year-earlier period, with a total 3,932 insolvencies being recorded in January-July 2022, as per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]