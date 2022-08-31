Romania’s Hunedoara to add hybrid buses to its public transport fleet

The Romanian city of Hunedoara, in the Transylvania region, will add hybrid buses to its public transport fleet. The City Hall announced that the contract for the supply of 20 such buses was signed on Tuesday, August 30. The contract's total value amounts to about EUR 13.4 million. In addition (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]