Fondul Proprietatea Reports Net Profit Of RON4.1B For 1H/2022. Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of RON4.1 billion, as compared to RON1.8 billion in the same period of 2021, the Fund said in its financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]