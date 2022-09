INS: Romania Imported Over 3.8 Billion KWh From Abroad In 1H/2022

INS: Romania Imported Over 3.8 Billion KWh From Abroad In 1H/2022. Romania imported a quantity of electricity of 3.845 billion kWh in the first six months of 2022, higher by over 12% than in the same period of 2021, as per data from the country's statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]