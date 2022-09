Performance for toddlers returns to Sibiu theater Gong

Performance for toddlers returns to Sibiu theater Gong. The Children and Youth Theater Gong in Sibiu will include again in its program the performance Der Fleck (The Spot), aimed at the youngest audiences, aged between 10 months and four years. The public will be able to attend the performance after a break of almost three years. The show revolves (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]