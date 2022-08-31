Study: Companies Increasingly Rely On Technology-Based Solutions To Fill Workforce Shortage
The staff policies of companies around the world increasingly rely on technology to fill the workforce shortage, with almost 60% of them estimating an increase in the use of artificial intelligence (AI), robots or chatbots and 37% foreseeing a more intensive collaboration with mobile app (...)
