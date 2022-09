Life is Hard Ends 1H/2022 With 20% Higher Turnover, Of RON12.4M

Life is Hard Ends 1H/2022 With 20% Higher Turnover, Of RON12.4M. Software solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Wednesday (August 31) said it ended the first half of 2022 with a turnover of RON12.4 million, up 20% on the year, and a net profit of RON1.6 million, up 335% versus the first six (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]