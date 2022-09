Drought has affected 450,198 hectares in 35 counties

Drought has affected 450,198 hectares in 35 counties. The agricultural area affected by the drought increased to 450,198 hectares in 35 counties (out of 41), and almost half, namely 206,815 hectares, was cultivated with wheat and triticale, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) announced on Wednesday. Also, 112,542 hectares with (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]