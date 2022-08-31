President Iohannis: Russia’s war against Ukraine, in stark contrast with Gorbachev’s legacy and vision

President Iohannis: Russia’s war against Ukraine, in stark contrast with Gorbachev’s legacy and vision. President Klaus Iohannis says Russia’s war against Ukraine is in “stark contrast” with the legacy of the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, and his “courageous” vision of a peaceful world. “Mikhail Gorbachev was a leader who wisely understood that ending the Cold War is the right (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]