Fondul Proprietatea financial results for H1 2022

Fondul Proprietatea financial results for H1 2022. Fondul Proprietatea published today its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and would like to share the following highlights: The Fund’s share price performed well in the first part of 2022. As at the end of the first six months of the year, on 30 June... The post Fondul (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]