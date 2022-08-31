 
August 31, 2022

Life is Hard ends the first semester with a net profit of 1.6 million lei, up by 335%
Aug 31, 2022

Life is Hard ends the first semester with a net profit of 1.6 million lei, up by 335%.

LIFE IS HARD (LIH), a technology company listed on BVB, AeRo market, ends the first half of the current year with a turnover of 12.4 million lei, namely 20% higher than the same period in 2021, as well as with a net profit of 1.6 million lei, up 335% compared... The post Life is Hard ends the (...)

