EMMA Capital partners with Get’s Bet and Club King in the Romanian gaming market

EMMA Capital partners with Get’s Bet and Club King in the Romanian gaming market. EMMA Capital Group announces that it has successfully completed negotiations to acquire a 67% stake in Get’s Bet and Club King, companies which operate in the Romanian gaming market. The Get’s Bet group of companies is EMMA Capital’s first acquisition in the Romanian gaming sector. Despite EMMA (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]