Vivre Deco Loss Widens To RON18.6M In 1H/2022

Vivre Deco Loss Widens To RON18.6M In 1H/2022. Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre Deco on Wednesday said it ended the first half of 2022 with a loss of RON18.64 million as compared to a loss of RON17 million in the same period of 2021, as per its half-year financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]