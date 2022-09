Moldova to store 10 million cubic meters gas reserve in Romania

Moldova to store 10 million cubic meters gas reserve in Romania. Moldova’s state energy company Energocom, in partnership with the Gazprom-owned gas transportation company Moldovagaz, will acquire 10 million cubic meters of gas in two installments and store them in Romania’s warehouses. The country will pay USD 1458.92 per thousand cubic meters to Russian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]