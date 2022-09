Romania’s electricity imports go up 12% in the first half of 2022



Romania imported 3.845 billion kWh of electricity in the first half of 2022, a 12% increase compared to the same period of last year, according to data compiled by the National Institute of Statistics cited by Agerpres. On the other hand, electricity exports totaled 3.08 billion kWh over the (...)