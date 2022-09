Romania's gas reserves at 72.5%, energy minister says

Romania's gas reserves at 72.5%, energy minister says. Romania's gas storage facilities are currently filled to 72.5% capacity, according to energy minister Virgil Popescu, cited by Digi24. Earlier this year, the EU set an 80% target for its member countries by November. "Winter is coming, everyone wants to buy gas, so the price goes up," said (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]