Energy and gas trader MET Group plans expansion into Romanian renewables market
Sep 1, 2022
MET Group, an electric energy and gas supplier and trader already present on the Romanian market through MET România Energy, recently entered the Polish renewable energy market and plans to expand its portfolio in Romania as well. The company recently took over a solar park project in western (...)
