Patria Bank 1H/2022 Profit Rises 67% To RON10M from Year-Earlier Period

Patria Bank 1H/2022 Profit Rises 67% To RON10M from Year-Earlier Period. Patria Bank, a lending institution held by investment fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), in the first half of this year reported RON10.1 million profit, up 67% from the corresponding period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]