Zentiva Romania Ends 1H/2022 with RON362M Turnover, Up 10%, and RON31.7M Net Profit, Down 8% Vs 1H/2021

Zentiva Romania Ends 1H/2022 with RON362M Turnover, Up 10%, and RON31.7M Net Profit, Down 8% Vs 1H/2021. Zentiva Romania, a major pharmaceutical manufacturer in Romania, in the first half of this year posted RON362 million turnover, up 10%, and net profit worth RON31.7 million, 8% lower than in the same period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]