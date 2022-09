IAR Brasov 1H/2022 Net Profit Edges Down To RON18.9M vs 1H/2021

IAR Brasov 1H/2022 Net Profit Edges Down To RON18.9M vs 1H/2021. Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) reported RON18.9 million net profit for the first six months of this year, down 4.7% from 1H/2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]