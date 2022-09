Sphere Franchise Group Set to Open Five New Restaurants in Coming Months

Sphere Franchise Group Set to Open Five New Restaurants in Coming Months. Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, Italy and the Republic of Moldova, is readying to open five new restaurants by yearend, four KFC ones and a Taco Bell restaurant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]