SIF Muntenia Ends 1H/2022 in the Red, with RON69M Losses

SIF Muntenia Ends 1H/2022 in the Red, with RON69M Losses. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) saw revenues more than double in the first half of this year against the year-earlier period, to RON68 million, but it ended in the red, with RON69 million losses, from RON163 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]