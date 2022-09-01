President Iohannis: National strategy for preventing, combatting of anti-Semitism proves Romania’s determination to promote tolerance
Sep 1, 2022
President Klaus Iohannis says that the implementation of Romania’s national strategy for the prevention and combatting of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalisation and hate speech proves once again the country’s determination to promote tolerance and mutual understanding in society. “This year (...)
