David Popovici wins gold in men’s 200 m freestyle at World Junior Swimming Championships. Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle event on Wednesday at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima. Popovici, 17, trained by Adrian Radulescu, clocked in at 1:46.18 minutes, a new competition best. This is his second gold medal in Lima, after the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]